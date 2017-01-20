A fool’s bell is soon rung, it is not a fish it is a crocodile

A guy has been found dead in accordance with a suspected crocodile assault at the notorious Cahill’s Crossing in the Northern Territory, where he attempted to pass across the East Alligator River. The 47 year old man, believed to be from the far community of Gunbalanya, was at the crossing with two females about 4:00pm yesterday when all of them decided to try to pass across. Cahill’s Crossing is not a pedestrian bridge, and at the time of the assault a recommendation on the NT Government’s road informed that solitary high-clearance four-wheel drive vehicles supposed to cross, so the guy’s body was recovered last night around 2 kilometres downstream along with a round 3.5-metre crocodile that may have assaulted him. The rangers will recover the alligator and then investigation will be undertaken to search if there is any proof to propose it was an assault, or maybe it was after the fact.