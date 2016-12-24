A WOMAN SAVE HER DOG FROM CROCODILE JAW, SHE NEEDS TO THINK TWICE

Police shows that the woman who save a dog from crocodile jaw, was courageous but sometimes the courage lead to counterproductive. The woman, who had simply walking her dogs at a park at Durack, in Palmerston, around 9:00am, just in that moment one of her dogs were playing around having fun, one of her smaller dogs was standing on the edge of the causeway when she saw a crocodile with around 1m, came up and catch the dog and pull in down inside the water, then she was exceedingly scared and leaped in direct away, afraid of her dog’s life, then she was in the water and the water approximately to her knee looking for her dog and finally she found the dog under the water then she jumped out of the water directly with the dog which was shaking and sucked in a sharp breath with some wounds. The woman actions are so courageous, clarity she had no deeming for her own safe with a crocodile in the zone, even a 1m long crocodile, she had to think twice for her own protection. The exact park, which is located beyond Durack Primary School and close to Charles Darwin University campus, has many big crocodile-warning signs and wildlife guards had set a crocodile decoy there before weeks.