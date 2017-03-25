After throwing out of Melbourne Grand Prix, Daniel Ricciardo do not like Stand in the shade

In Melbourne after spinning out in (be eligible for), Daniel Ricciardo will have his work cut out for him at the season- inaugural Formula One grand prix. Lewis Hamilton British Mercedes star will begin from the peak spot on the grid for the fourth-straight year with Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel beside him, but Ricciardo will fight to get into the blend. The Aussie was ninth and fifth in the first two (be eligible for) sessions sequentially, but pushed a bit too hard in Q3 and ended up with his backside in the fence. Ricciardo expressed his regret to the mechanics who had do a lot of excellent job to do to get the car set for the main race, when he will start 10th on the grid. The Red Bull star was absolutely striving to contest the top drivers and pushing to get every possible part of a second out of his car. Daniel Ricciardo, born 1 July 1989, is an Australian racing driver, who is currently competing in Formula One for Red Bull Racing. He won the British Formula 3 Championship in 2009. In his first season with Red Bull, Ricciardo finished third in the championship with his first three Formula One wins, in Canada, Hungary, and Belgium.