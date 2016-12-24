ALL THAT GLITTERS IS NOT GOLD AND ALL THAT METAL IS NOT SCRAP

In Canberra, a 41-guy tried to pilfer metal objects from police buildings on Friday morning then put under arrest at the Weston Australian Federal Police Complex, which contain a several of actually unoccupied buildings rounded by a 2m continues fence chain, and all this because that the exact guy heard from the media that the compound was due to be ruined, and that his aim was to pilfer copper piping and brass objects from the area to sell as scrap objects. The exact guy allegedly came in the place by a bore in the outside fence around 8:30am where he saw many tubes of copper piping over the ground, then the police came at the place around 9:00am and saw a number of red coloured elastic tubing, which is used to insulate copper wire, inside the back trunk of the suspect vehicle parked outer the complex, the police saw some guy moving outer the building carrying a group of bar cutters, the the police start looking around then they found that hot water system is out of service and many tubes over the ground that had recently been removed from the system.