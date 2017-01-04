ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS URGED TO CONTACT THE AUTHORITY

The authority has apprehended a guy and Issued footage of one else which wearing dark shorts and a black T-shirt with the word Animal printed on it, according to a deadly hit-and-run close Darwin on New Year Eve. A 34 year old Darwin guy was apprehended yesterday afternoon on driving charges associated with a police chase in Nightcliff on Monday. He allegedly escapes from police after being observed driving a blue Toyota Aurion which interrogators convinced ran over ending the life of an innocent cyclist in Winnellie on New Year Eve, and also the Police have also Issued video surveillance footage of an unbeknown Caucasian male who was noticed with the exact vehicle at the Argos Car Wash in Palmerston at 3:00am on New Year Day. The authority inform that they can’t at once presume the people in the vehicle at the exact time were embroiled in the death of the innocent cyclist, but we are able presume that they would have kind of details about what happened in the exact place with the exact time.