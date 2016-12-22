AS EASY AS, HARVEST APPLE FROM THE TREE

During last night’s Big Bash League match between the Adelaide Strikers and the Brisbane Heat, Vikas Chhikara security guard at Adelaide Oval has turn into an internet star after taking a classic grasp, when was sitting on the east side border of the oval when Heat batsman Joe Burns shoot a towering fast ball his way, then the ball came straight near to Vikas Chhikara face and he didn’t have to move in inch, he just caught it, like he harvest apple or orange from the tree. The scene was replayed on the Adelaide Oval’s big screens several times, making the 38,000 masses happy. Adelaide Oval is a stadium in Adelaide, South Australia, located in the parklands between the city centre and North Adelaide. The stadium in general used for cricket and Australian rules football, but also plays host to rugby league, rugby union, soccer, and concerts. The Oval has been headquarters to the South Australian Cricket Association since 1871 and South Australian National Football League since 2014. The stadium is managed by the Adelaide Oval Stadium Management Authority. Rebuild between 2008 and 2014, costing $575 million, heighten the stadium’s seating capability from 34,000 to 53,583.