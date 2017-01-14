Australian Open: Nick Kyrgios ready and very warming up for his game in 2017

Superior Australian player Nick Kyrgios is intending to make waves as he returns to Melbourne Park feeling like a fresh one, he has fight with a knee injury in the lead-up to this season Australian Open but said he was controlling the pain with cortisone spots. With averting the glut of competition before the Open, Kyrgios aims he can be at his top when the actual action begins, and he inform that he has never been a player to play many competition before a grand sweep, and he likes to come in totally fresh, and his anticipations are upper, he feels similar he can fix some large damage and get to the coming week and cause kind of upsets, and one of those exact upsets could come in the form of a potential fourth-round skirmish with world number four Stan Wawrinka. Nick Kyrgios born 27 April 1995, is an Australian professional tennis player. He won the boys’ singles event at the 2013 Australian Open and the boys’ doubles event at the 2013 Wimbledon Championships. Kyrgios’ greatest accomplishment to date are reaching the quarterfinals of the 2014 Wimbledon Championships—defeating ATP number 1 Rafael Nadal.