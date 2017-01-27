Australian Open: Williams’ sisters two sides of the same win

Serena Williams says facing her sister in the Australian Open final is a “win-win situation” for her bearing in mind everything Venus has been out of. Venus took a spill out of the rankings as she faced Sjogren’s situation since 2011 and little gave the previous world number one any hope of combining to her seven singles slams. It expounds why Serena, who is pointing to pass Steffi Graf by winning her 23rd main singles title, would think about Saturday’s final a victory anyhow of the actual result even if attempting to handicap her sister’s return to the top was admittedly inconvenient. In accordance with everything that Venus has been faced with her disease and stuff, I simply can’t assist but feel like it’s two sides of the same win, she announced after striking Mirjana Lucic-Baroni to end up at the decider. Both of them has not met in a grand slam decider ever after Serena won the 2009 Wimbledon final in straight sets and the younger sister surrendered a return to the greatest stage for both appeared out of the way not so long ago.