BALL KIDS ARE READY FOR AUSTRALIA OPEN, CAME FROM OVER THE WORLD

After six days, Australian Open will start, and during the time that the players are yet fine setting their game, the competitions 379 ball kids are preparing to start. A large number have come after 12 months of applications, choices and practicing to be gathered, and there is as well an overseas group willing to show to be true their worth. This day the ball children had a taste of the star ability they would be putting together with about the coming three weeks, gathering with Serena and Venus Williams in lovely Melbourne. One of those ball kids informed that he really wants before anything to be one of their friends, but at the same time you have to be in actual fact professional, and when you are a ball kid put over the ground a several of defying at the exact time the temperature in Melbourne around 40C and over all that you must be patient with player fit of temper, in the same time another ball kid informed that they have exactly got to pay no attention to the heat, involved with your job, focus and be sure you’re fixing it to the top of your talent, nevertheless they can every time give them fluffy hints, and there is some ball kids said that they have to act well for everybody, just in case if someone’s giving us a kind of a hard time we might throw them a kind of a half throw. (Australian Open) is a master tennis competition held per annum about the last fortnight of January in Melbourne, Australia. First held in 1905, the competition is chronologically the first of the four Grand Slam tennis events of the year, the other three being the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open.