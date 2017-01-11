BECAUSE SECURITY COMES FIRST, STATE GOVERNMENT INSERTED NEW REQUIREMENTS FOR ANZAC DAY MARCHES

In New South Wales, Blue Mountains region, Four Anzac Day walk in a military manner with a regular measured tread have been cancelled after the State Government inserted new anti-terrorism needs, which RSL clubs inform that would price them a big number of dollars to make a response with. One club inform that, it had been gave guidance it would cost over than $10,000 to make a response with the measures, which contain the composition of bulkheads to put a stop for trucks being used in attacks such as those in Nice and Berlin last year. The State Government inform that it had put forward to share the costs if the local council also participated, but the council inform that the Government should carry out the measures completely. Katoomba RSL director inform that the local sub-branches had previously been fighting to pay for mandatory traffic arrangement standards, and the new security needs were, the straw that broke the camel’s back. Anzac Day, is a national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand that generally memorialize all Australians and New Zealanders, who served and died in all wars, struggles, and peacekeeping duties, and the contribution and hardship of all those who have served.