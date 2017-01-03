BIRDS OF A FEATHER FLOCK TOGETHER, 18 OF MARCH DUCK HUNTING SEASON WILL START

Duck hunting season will start on 18 of March 2017 and will continue for three months, and the authority inform that the bag limit, according the list regulations, will continue at 10 birds for one person for one day, and Hunting Blue winged Shoveler will be forbidden on account of the minimum numbers of the that kind, in time duck hunting season is a habitual journey away for several families and is an substantial economic supporter to the countryside economy, getting around 26,000 licensed duck hunters to small townships and provincial centres around the state. Ecological situations, waterfowl homeland availableness, duck inhabitance allocation and plenty are checked out every year to guarantee hunting carry on to be a sustainable pleasure for future generations, so the hunters must remember to act by safe way and responsibly at all times whilst hunting in the coming exact time this year. (Duck hunting) is an outdoor amusement activity practised under a license regulation in the Australian state. Authorized shooters hunt using shotguns and dogs, and are provided with authorization issued by the Department of Environment, Water and Natural Resources on payment of a fee and achievement of a Waterfowl Identification Test. license are obtainable to persons 14 years of age and older. The action is dissenting by animal welfare groups who deem the action to be inadmissible.