CASUARINA SANDS STAND BETWEEN UNLUCKY MAN AND CHRISTMAS DAY

The authority in Canberra ask are the people to be more watchful concerning waterways after a man sink on Christmas Day at a favored swimming hollow in the province, in time when the heat temperature raised around 30 degrees, many Australian Capital Territory families enjoyed by chill out at Casuarina Sands to the west of Canberra. Police and paramedics were hurried up to the river edge, but nothing could be done to save the man with 27 years old which towed not respond from the famous swimming point on the Murrumbidgee River, in time the authority indeed will start specific investigation but they almost his death will be under drowning.( Murrumbidgee River) a main branch of the Murray River the second longest river in Australia. It outflow inside the Australian state of New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory. It come down 1,500 metres as it outflow 900 kilometres in a west-northwesterly direction from the bottom of Peppercorn Hill in the Fiery Range of the Snowy Mountains across its confluence with the Murray River close Boundary Bend.