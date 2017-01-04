CENTRELINK SAFEGUARDS DEBT RECUPERATION PLAN

The Department of Human Services has protected its dialectical new debt recapture system, which has been upbraided for terrifying welfare beneficiary over the Christmas time. The plan has created around 170,000 notifications of possible overpayment since July and the authority thinks one in five people will not have to pay anything, in time the General manager inform that he is truly amazed that people are earnestly suggesting that when we are forced under the law to regain outstanding dues when it is specified, that we are being asked to not do it anymore, and the quantity of grievances the department have received more than 200, and we believe that we need to hold all of this in process.