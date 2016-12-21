CONGRATULATION FOR NEWEST INDIGENOUS DOCTORS

On Wednesday Australia’s two recent Indigenous doctors Dr Lisa Waia and Dr Patricia Murphy inform that they have defeat considerable barriers to finish their degrees, and they were pushed by an emotion to assist their people and wish for equivalence, they were surrounded by almost 700 students who graduated from James Cook University at Townsville in north Queensland. Department of Health report display only 261 out of the 85,510 medical practitioners working in Australia in 2014 specified as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander. Dr Waia engender in the town of Bamaga on the tip of Cape York and indicate her heritage back to Saibai Island at the furthest reaches of the Torres Strait, she wants to give back to her community and she want there to be equivalence across our nation in health, education and every side.