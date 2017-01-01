EAST OR WEST, HOME IS BEST

After a year that a great number of people were so happy to leave behind, fireworks in Sydney assisted approximate around 1.5 million people drove in 2017 with a $7 million firework spectacular. Midnight presentation consisted of approximated more than six tonnes of fireworks, inclusive around 12,000 shells, 25,000 shooting comets and around 100,000 personal fireworks effects. Greeting to music legends Prince and David Bowie were a high point of the night’s amusement, with lilac rain showering the harbour and lighting up the bridge and a constellation of space-inspired fireworks. NSW Police were glad with crowd attitude taking into account the crowds in the city’s main point amount to capacity around 9pm. Around 1.30am, just around 15 detentions had been made and were for the most part in association to immoderate spirit using up. A big numbers of police existence was felt, especially close St Paul’s Cathedral and Flinders Street. Close to 90,00 crowd serried into Brisbane’s South Bank region to watch fireworks and the show was reflected at Eagle Street and also at Hamilton further up the Brisbane River.