The numbers of fallow deer in Tasmania is increasing, a group of scholars have alerted, as the state’s legislative council looks into the effect the animals are having on the environment surroundings and economy. The deer were coming into the state in the 1830s for hunting, and their numbers have been kept in control with a Quality Deer Management plan. The deer are limited extent protected, with hunters issued tags for deer shot through fixed hunting seasons. By other hand, farmers can ask for permits to hunt deer to protect their crops. Deer could take around to two-thirds of this state and their massiveness could rise to the extent that we might have a total population of something around million, which is an expecting number. The male fallow deer is known as a buck, the female is a doe, and the young a fawn. The largest bucks may measure 190 cm long and weigh 150 kg. Fawns are born in spring at about 30 cm and weigh around 4.5 kg. The life span is around 12–16 years.