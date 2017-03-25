Fans happy end in AFL Women’s grand final

The opening AFL Women’s season has brought to an end the same way it begun by a thousands of fans in presence for an excellent competition of footy. The formal crowd of 15,610 people get up to watch the first AFLW grand final on the Gold Coast between the Brisbane Lions and Adelaide Crows. The Adelaide Crows at last won by a goal in a battle between absolutely the two best teams in the competition. Due to The Queensland Government place a free transmit at a cost of around $400,000 after the game was changed to Carrara due to a concert by singer Adele destroy the grounds of the Gabba, many people of from Brisbane’s north widely traveled on free buses and trains to Carrara Stadium, in time was also free entry to the event. AFL Women’s, is the national professional Australian rules football league for female players. The headmost season of the league began in February 2017 with eight teams. The league is run by the Australian Football League (AFL) and is contested by a subgroup of clubs from that contest.