FROM 5M TO 15M THE DISTANCE BETWEEN HOUSES AND THE NEW HIGHWAY WERE SHRINKAGE

People who live close to NorthConnex street venture have criticized a decision to move the new highway 10 metres nearer to their houses. The borderline change will remarkably reduce the value of their properties in Wahroonga, on Sydney’s upper north shore, but they say the single reparations they have been presented is free movie tickets, and it’s like the situation happen again and again across Sydney, as the NSW Government force ahead with main infrastructure projects contain WestConnex, Sydney Metro and Sydney Light Rail, and there is many families have the same problem in time the government has no legal engagement to pay them satisfaction. Many families decided not to vend their house before 2 years, in time the NorthConnex venture engineers whisper in their ears, that the new motorway border would just come closer 5 metres to the end of their back-home fence, after that the exact families were shocked to know that the project wall now will move 15 metres closer to their home, and this means that any vehicle moving south to Sydney will be moving 15 metres closer to the back home fence. When the families expressed their displeasure to NorthConnex about the border change, and more over the construction noise and dirt, they offer free movie tickets.