Goalless draw between Adelaide United and Wellington Phoenix in Wellington. The outcome keeping the Reds’ without win race on the road this season in what has been an immemorial challenge of their maiden A-League appellation. The guests were lucky to come out with a point as the Phoenix rained the Adelaide goal late on. Eugene Galekovic reached up big for the protecting champions with a entertain of decisive rescues in wound period to keep the Phoenix at bay. The outcome appears both teams keeping up fixed on the A-League ladder, with Adelaide foot of the table and Wellington in eighth spot. (Wellington Phoenix Football Club) is a New Zealand professional football club located in Wellington. It vies in the Australian A-League, beneath licence from Football Federation Australia. Phoenix came in the contest in the 2007–2008 season after its coming into being in March 2007, by New Zealand Football to put in the place of New Zealand Knights as a New Zealand-based club in the Australian A-League competition. The club is one of the little clubs in the world to vies in a league of a varying union from that of the country where it is based.