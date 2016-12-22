GOLDEN BOOT AWARD RUGBY LEAGUE WINS COOPER CRONK

The hero Halfback Cooper Cronk 33 years old, has crowned astral year by earning his first Golden Boot prize as the world’s greatest player, and it completes his superb season. The Melbourne number seven get out the top prize ahead of fellow candidates, Cameron Smith, North Queensland’s Jason Taumalolo and Brisbane number one Darius Boyd. The Golden Boot is determined by a panel of proficient one of them ex-winner Darren Lockyer. Cooper Cronk also well-defined in Queensland’s State of Origin several victories and was nominated player of the match after directing Australia to Four Nations success at the end of year, and also Cronk turn into the 25th member of the NRL’s 300-game club in 2016, his 13th season. Cooper Patrick Cronk, 1983 in Brisbane, Queensland, is an Australian professional rugby league footballer who plays Halfback for the Melbourne Storm of the National Rugby League. Cronk is a two-time winner of the Dally M medal, which is awarded to the best and fairest player in the NRL, annually. He is the current Australian international and Queensland State of Origin representative halfback and has played his entire NRL career to date at the Storm, with whom he won the 2007, 2009 and 2012 NRL Grand finals.