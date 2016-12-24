HEAVY STORM HIT SOUTH AUSTRALIA WEST COAST AND IT’S RECOVER GRADUALLY

A heavy storm hit South Australia’s west coast and made a serious damage in electricity base and many families were left without any power around a day then has been repaired by SA Power Networks who was on the task from Saturday dawn. Lightning hit a high-voltage power line which continue to the west from Wudinna, stop the power for more than 3900 houses and businesses in Ceduna and neighboring west coast towns, and in the same time phones were also cut, which made a possible danger in summery weather for both locals and holiday visitors, and a number of tourists just when their mobile phone switched off they get a kind of stray, and in the city it switched off for a short time, but here we’re out for a few days minimum, so it seems we’re the first ones switched off and the last ones to turning on and in fact this is really sad thing. Wudinna is a town in South Australia. The area was first settled by Europeans in 1861 when Robert George Standley lodged a claim for 26 km2 of land surrounding Weedna Hill. It is on the Eyre Highway across the top of Eyre Peninsula. It is the seat of the Wudinna District Council. Ceduna is a town in South Australia located on the shores of Murat Bay on the west coast of Eyre Peninsula. It locate west of the junction of the Flinders and Eyre Highways around 786 km northwest of the capital Adelaide. The port town/suburb of Thevenard locate 3 km to the west on Cape Thevenard. It is in the District Council of Ceduna, the federal Division of Grey, and the state electoral district of Flinders.