IN VALLEY WALK, A 52 WOMAN HIT A 64 MAN, BY CAR THEN SHE WAS ANGRY

A 64 year old man was wandering on Valley Walk, Goulburn, when a 52 year old woman hit him by her car and tacked opposed a enclosure. The police arrested the exact woman, and they also inform that the woman left her car and attacked the man after that she returns back to the car, and at the exact time one of the passers stepping in and took the car keys away. Emergency services came and the man was pulled from beneath the car by Police Rescue. He was lifted by air to the Canberra Hospital, and he still in a stable situation. (Goulburn Valley) is a sub-region, section of the Hume region of the Australian state of Victoria. The sub-region contains of those areas in the catchment of the Goulburn River and other close flows, and is section of the Murray-Darling Basin. The Goulburn Valley is limited on the south by the Great Dividing Range and to the north by the Murray River, the state boundary with New South Wales. The sub-region is one of Australia’s extreme prolific and intensively farmed areas and is mainly irrigated. The main regional centre of the Goulburn Valley is the city of Shepparton, and major regional centres consist of, Seymour, Yarrawonga, Echuca, Kyabram and Benalla.