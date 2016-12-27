IT NEVER RAINS, BUT IT POURS ON ULURU NATIONAL PARK

A huge Christmas evening tempest and intensive rain that has glimpsed destructive flash floods in Central of Australia is become represented as a once in a half century climate event according to the Bureau of Meteorology. Around 25 percent of the community of Kintore was evacuated after it was steeped by around 232mm of rain in completely 24 hours started from 9:00am on Sunday, and There’s a considerable number of homes that have been influenced by flooding, and around 23 houses were flooded, enclosure on other ownerships were destroy and vehicles were sunken, but no one’s been injured. It is so far area and it’s very difficult, all the ways are rugged from the NT direction into Kintore at the exact time, and it’s quite risky to get though, so it’s clearly going to weaken us getting resources in there. (Uluṟu-Kata Tjuṯa National Park) is a national park based in Northern Territory, Australia. The park is home to both Uluru and Kata Tjuta. It is located 1431 kilometres south of Darwin by road and 440 kilometres south-west of Alice Springs along the Stuart and Lasseter Highways. The park spread over 1,326 square kilometres.