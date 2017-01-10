JOBLESS YOUTH HAVE AN OPPORTUNITY IN HUNTER VALLEY CENTRE

In New South Wales the Hunter Valley Tourist Centre is usually a center for wine degustation, nevertheless at present offering vocation ways for the local’s youth jobless, by dint of a creative employment system. The Cessnock Council provides program at the guest centre, consist of training and courses, such as the Responsible Service of Alcohol, to young people looking for job. It was founded in accordance with the area was came across having one the highest stages of youth jobless in the state, and in 2015 over than one in five young persons from age 20 to 24 were with no job in the area. Economic manager for Cessnock Council, informed that the guest centre was the ideal place for training for the exact job, and they have the skills with retail, with the guest services, they have a wine hub and they have a cafe over there, so it’s nice to have all the kids to come around and to teach them all kinds of things. The Hunter Valley is one of Australia’s well known wine regions, situated in the state of New South Wales, the territory has made a central role in the history of Australian wine as one of the initial wine regions planted in the beginning of 19th century. (Cessnock) is a city in the Hunter Region of New South Wales, Australia, around 52 km by road west of Newcastle. It is the managerial point of the City of Cessnock and was named in accordance with an 1826 grant of land called Cessnock Estate, which was owned by John Campbell.