Keep Sydney Open protest march cannot go ahead in Kings Cross

The protest march against Sydney’s lockout laws cannot go ahead in Kings Cross tomorrow night, this is what the New South Wales Supreme Court has ruled, after Keep Sydney Open group asked the permission of the police on January 9 for a authorization to hold the grouping on the corner of Darlinghurst Road and Bayswater road from 9pm tomorrow night, and a squad was arranged to play to an expected crowd of around 6,000 people, which could have forward to as great as around 15,000 people. Now the Commissioner of Police demanded and was allowed a Supreme Court order forbidding the occurrence going ahead. The authority reported that the organisers had failed to sufficiently plan for the event, saying there was no surety or passage arrangements, no event insurance and the organisers had failed to show mass discharge and crowd spread ways. As well the authority reported that the closing ways on local streets would intercept ambulance way to the close St Vincent’s Hospital.