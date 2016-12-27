KEEP YOUR HEART IN SAFE FROM HEAVY CHRISTMAS MEALS

Pressure that coming from stress, greasy meals, spirit and delay to reach the hospital have participated to raise in heart attacks through Christmas time. University of Melbourne made a research analyzed over 25 years of death write down containing heart attacks from the period start on Christmas time until the end of the first week of January in the southern hemisphere. The outcome showed a 4.2 percent raise in heart concerning deaths happen out of hospital through the Christmas time, and the medium age of cardiac death was 76.2 years through the Christmas time collated with 77.1 years at different time from the same year. The Christmas time is a mutual period for journey, and many people will be away from their main medical support. This could participate to retards in finding the exact handling, because of unknowing with close medical support, and because missing the way where from suitable medical care in emergency cases.