MAY THE FLOOD IN THE DOOR, OPEN YOUR EYES AND PREPARE YOUR HOME

South Australians are face to face with one more frenzy of wild weather with a tempest front expected to pours up to 60 millimetres of rain over all regions. The Bureau of Meteorology has expected 36 degrees Celsius for Adelaide prior a rain case around the state from the west in the end of this day, and the heat are expected to reach the mid of 40s in the state north, and also a flood look has been released with heavy rain between 20mm and 60mm prediction cover parts of the North West Pastoral, West Coast, Eyre and Yorke peninsulas, Kangaroo Island, Mid North and the Mount Lofty Ranges, as well as Adelaide, and in the same time there’s a lot of humidity that appears to be pending on every side especially the northern side of the state and this situation coming through is just taking hold of humidity and pushing it south, so the State Emergency Service has released a cautioning for locals to get ready and set their homes for powerful wind and potential flooding, and encouraged locals not to park vehicles under trees.