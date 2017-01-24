Minister for Indigenous Health and Aged Care, Ken Wyatt in Turnbull Cabinets

After being sworn in as Minister for Indigenous Health and Aged Care, Ken Wyatt is the country’s first Indigenous person into the Commonwealth ministry, in time prompted by the resignation of former health minister Sussan Ley by Federal politicians gathered at Government House in Canberra for a swearing-in ceremony, in time there is announcing by Greg Hunt inform that Ms Ley’s surrogate a week ago, taking on the health post of minister as part of Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s fourth reorganization since taking the top office less around 18 months ago. Mr Arthur Sinodinos was sworn in today alongside Mr Hunt, the first who has taken over the industry, innovation and science post of minister. Kenneth George Wyatt, born 4 August 1952, is a member of the Australian House of Representatives representing the electoral division of Hasluck in Western Australia for the Liberal Party of Australia. Wyatt is the Assistant Minister for Health and Aged Care since September 2015. He is of Aboriginal Australian, Indian, English and Irish root, and in 2010 turn into the first Aboriginal member of the House of Representatives, and also the first indigenous federal minister in 2017.