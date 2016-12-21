NEED TO INSTALL MORE ALLEVIATING DEVICES TO PROTECT BIRDS FROM HITTING POWER LINES

A female wedge-tailed eagle has been set free on the top of a hill at Colebrook in the state’s Southern Midlands to return back into the wild having been given the exact treatment to aid its recovery after flying close to electricity lines. The Tasmanian bird weighing 4.5kgs and it was lucky to have been found alive before seven months under electricity lines at the side of the road at Oatlands, and She had soft-tissue wounds and ligament tendon harm, and she has essentially recovered by itself, in time the formal information refer to around 11 birds have died hitting electricity lines this year or even may be more, because there’s not sufficient information out there to know how many birds are being killed or shocked. The authority should install more alleviating devices on its infrastructure, and shining plastic tags that make electricity lines further apparent, but the electricity line network is very large in Tasmania, so the increasing cost of mitigating all the electricity lines would be very high and that cost would affect on client’s prices.