Northern Territory, opportunity of a cyclone and more heavy rainfall

The Katherine River is ready to flood as a strong monsoon basin makes thick rains and stormy showers over the Northern Territory, recording the most wet day in five years, and also there is around 20 per cent opportunity of a cyclone pointing in the northern region on Australia Day. The minimal pressure system situated close to Katherine is prospective to track westwards over the coming two days, with falls of up to 150mm expected on Tuesday, and Bureau of Meteorology reported that water spills over from the shoulder of Waterhouse River onto the road close Beswick region, in the same time Darwin Airport’s rainfall measuring device registered 145.6mm for the 24 hours until 9:00am on Tuesday, which the Bureau of Meteorology reported was the most wet day since January 25, 2012. Serious weather warnings are by leaps and bounds for the Daly, Tiwi, Arnhem, Gregory and Carpentaria districts, and also there has been small flooding of the Waterhouse River close Beswick Bridge, with an average flood warning in the region, and on the Katherine River Gorge Road.

Katherine River is situated in the Northern Territory, Australia. Its source are in Nitmiluk National Park, it flows from one side to the other of the town of Katherine, and is a major branch of the Daly River. The first European to see and name the river was the Scottish explorer John McDouall Stuart on 4 July 1862, and named it Katherine after Catherine Chambers, the second daughter of expedition sponsor James Chambers.