ONE MAN’S MEAT IS ANOTHER MAN’S POISON, TIME TO SEPARATE THE GOOD FROM THE WICKED

Cannabis for medicinal purpose supporters are asking for sympathy and urging Australian authorities to make legal the using of drugs to assist bear the pain and distress of those who seriously need it. In Queensland, doctors will be eligible to write a prescription of medicinal cannabis for sick people, in March after laws were pushed through by State Parliament last October, in time the law supporters consider the period of the three months waiting could cost people who seriously in need their lives, as well many supporters that they are willing to be apprehend and would carry on to defy the law by assisting to source the unlawful drug for the patients as well terminally sick. (Cannabis) is the maximum vastly used illegal drug in Australia, with a declared one in three of all Australians aged from22 or older having tried cannabis. It is approximated that 750,000 Australians use cannabis each week, and around 300,000 smoke it by each day. Australia has one of the highest cannabis widespread presence rates over the world, and Australia’s indigenous population use cannabis in general. In spite of the fact that recreational cannabis use is illicit in Australia, the country has generally kept away from a punitive drug strategy taking into account harm decreasing.