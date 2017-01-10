PERHAPS YOU WILL RECEIVE A FINE WHEN YOU PARK YOUR CAR IN HASTINGS STREET

Due to the overcrowded in Hastings Street as a result of drivers park their cars for a long queuing for kilometres, the local council is bearing in mind preventing cars from the area. Noosa Regional Council Mayor inform that it was one of many choices the council was bearing in mind as it seems to make grow a transport planning, and the council has no facts and figures about the number of vehicles in the region, but the Mayor inform that the council be given systematic grievances that the traffic issues in the well-liked tourist point had to be fixed, so the aim was not to compression more people into the Hastings Street zone but to decrease the overcrowding in the direction of Hastings Street, Main Beach which in fact was kilometres long, and it would be magnificent to realize the well-liked Hastings Street as a people on foot mall and car free zone, but an additional bridge would be needed in order to keep access to The Spit on the southern end of Hastings Street, but in time that’s a quite high-priced option clearly and would need high level financial support, but it’s one of a magnificent several design options to attempt to settle the issue. Noosa Heads is the tourist core of Noosa territory, with a big number of restaurants and hotels. The central street is Hastings Street, which lengthen directly behind the seashore. Buses to anywhere in the Sunshine Coast depart from Noosa Heads bus station. There are specified bike lanes all through the shire. use bikes are a fine way to get around. Bike racks are supplied in all shopping and beach regions. Motor scooter is another fine choice. There are scooter parking bays on Hastings Street, Noosa Heads, and on several shopping strips. There is a taxi lining up in Hastings Street and at Noosa Fair shopping centre.