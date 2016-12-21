PLEASANT COMING YEAR 2017 FOR ARMIDALE REGIONAL AIRPORT

Armidale Regional Airport will have three projects in 2017, first aircraft apron development, second terminal expansion, and third new access roundabout on the New England Highway for 2 industrial estates and all the three projects expected to be completed in 2017, with the exact budget around $16 million. terminal expansion is so important because the passenger number are going to be more and more, and it is so substantial to have this additional ability. Armidale Airport is an airport serving Armidale, a city in the Australian state of New South WalesIt. is located 2 nautical miles southwest of the town centre, on the New England Highway. The airport is operated by the Armidale Dumaresq Shire Council. The airport built at an elevation of 1,084 m, above mean sea level. It has two runways: 05/23 with an asphalt surface measuring 1,738 m × 30 m, and 09/27 with a grassed gravel surface measuring 1,116 m × 30 m.