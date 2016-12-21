SERIOUS THUNDERSTORMS HIT WEST BRISBANE

Serious thunderstorms have permeated through towns west of Brisbane and its front towards the Sunshine Coast this night. Wind storm of up to 90 km/hr. were registered at Gatton and hail the size of grapes fell at Marburg, both west of Brisbane. The gust cells were moving towards the north-east and reached Mapleton. However, the directly threat of serious thunderstorms across south-east Queensland has moved, a more general serious thunderstorm caution remains current for parts of the Southeast Coast district. A more general serious thunderstorm caution is also current for the Southeast Coast and parts of the Wide Bay and Burnett and Darling Downs and Granite Belt districts. The gust cut electricity to about 1,200 people at Ipswich and nearby Lockyer Valley, and 1,800 in Moreton Bay.