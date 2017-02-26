Soaked and slippery conditions in NSW Waratahs and Western Force match.

Previous NRL back Reece Robinson has generated a close ideal kicking put on show as NSW Waratahs struggled their way to a 19-13 Super Rugby opening-round win over Western Force. Both teams scored one attempt in soaked and slippery situation which made several of mistakes and little ways of play. The Tahs trailed 13-9 at the break, simply scored 10 unresolved points to fastened the win, with Force picking up a premium point. Robinson, pushing in view of the fact that Wallabies five-eighth Bernard Foley was away due to concussion, made four penalties and turned Will Skelton’s 44th minute try. Five-eighth and previous Waratah Jono Lance scored all of the Force’s points, running over for their try fixing good result from number eight Richard Hardwick and half-back Ryan Louwrens near to the Tahs line. In previous Super Rugby game, the Brumbies place up a courageous fight in Christchurch but could not beat a strong Crusaders team, losing 17-13.