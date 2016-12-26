SYDNEY FC JUMPING OVER ADELAIDE UNITED

Sydney FC has kept its unfrequented beginning to the season after jumping over Adelaide United with 4-0 at Hindmarsh Stadium on Monday evening, this result put Adelaide rooted to the tail of the ox, with a single win in this expedition. United had a considerable opportunity soon in the first half while Sergio Cirio behave rapidly to a unlucky Sydney rescue, but his initial time throw from 10 metres was pointed direct to Danny Vukovic, after a minute later and Sydney’s Brazilian marksman Bobo bitten the hand of United goalkeeper Eugene Galekovic from a narrow corner after making his rival turn around the area. (Sydney Football Club) is an Australian professional soccer club located in Sydney, New South Wales. It rivals in the country’s premier rivalry, the A-League, below the licence from Football Federation Australia.The club has won 2 A-League Championships first in 2006 and second in 2010, and only one Premiership 2009–2010 and is the only A-League club to have won the OFC Champions League in 2005. (Adelaide United Football Club) is a professional soccer club located in Adelaide, South Australia, Australia. The club take part in the A-League below the licence from Football Federation Australia. The club was founded in 2003 to fill the empty place by Adelaide City and West Adelaide in the former National Soccer League, and is now the only team from the state of South Australia in the A-League.