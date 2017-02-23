The City of Melbourne wants to change the ugly picture about Spencer Street in West Melbourne

The City of Melbourne wants to change the ugly picture about Spencer Street in West Melbourne and give the idea that the exact street will become a pleasant place to stroll or spend time, and may this street will have a retail strip with shops, bars, cafes, bike lanes, wider footpaths and even a tram service up the median in the long term. Perhaps West Melbourne might be the inner city’s least liveable suburb, and according to a statement authorized by the City of Melbourne, its development over the past 150 years has been defined by the needs of the load and transport industries that are collected around the freight rail depot on the suburb’s edge. The outskirts are controlled by three of inner Melbourne’s busiest roads: King Street, Spencer Street and Dudley Street, all of which give precedence to vehicle and truck traffic at the expenditure of public transport.