THE SPIRIT IS WILLING, BUT THE FLESH IS WEAK

In time of the New Year’s Eve celebrations in Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland, 2 persons have been killed and many wounded by unlawful fireworks cross the country. Investigating started in Victoria after a 46-year-old Springhurst man dies at 9:30pm by firecracker according to reports blowed up in his hand. Every year the authority put out warnings in relation to unlawful fireworks, in New South Wales, a 52-year-old man on the central coast endear during the time that he setting off a huge commercial firework at Budgewoi coast, he suffered earnest head wounds, in spite of the endeavors of family and paramedics could not be resuscitated, the exact man was accompanied by his wife and friends when the mishap happened and when emergency services came, the man’s wife was exceedingly sorrowful, Chief Inspector, said clearly his family are going to remember this for the remnant of their lives, absolutely no one wants to lose a loved one at any time and on New Year’s Day, the exact man in fact had this firework for some time, possibly over than 10 years and had talked about with his friends on the night that it was the exact time to light it to test it out. (Budgewoi) is a suburb situated on the Central Coast of New South Wales, Australia, as section of the Central Coast Council local government area. Budgewoi itself is situated around 78 km, unceasingly 112 km on the road north of the Sydney central business province. Many of the town is rounded by many lakes, Lake Munmorah, Budgewoi Lake and the Pacific Ocean. A perfect point for water lover. Long a region of retirees and vacation places, lifting housing rates in the Sydney region. The last ten years has seen a serious alteration in Budgewoi with the flow of people getting a major infrastructure and evolution to the outskirts.