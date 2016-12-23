THE STRIKE ENDED AND THEY HAVE AGREEMENT FOR 2 YEARS RETROACTIVELY

After weeks of strike, the nurses and midwives in Tasmanian have reached an agreement with the State Government, on a pay proposal. The Nursing and Midwifery Federation has given by principle support to a 2-year deal that nurses would receive a 2 percent pay high retroactively from the beginning of the month and one more high in a year’s time, and the agreement also contain made better situations and professional evolution. Inner sounds asked that the coming pay agreement must be more emulate in order to pull and keep nurses to work in Tasmania. At this point members are very glad with the result that fixed the issues, especially about professional evolution and care standard, after that the strike finished and nurses and midwives will officially vote to the agreement in the first month next year.