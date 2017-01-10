THEY RETURN BACK HOME, SAFE AND HEALTHY

Two young children missing have been found for more than five hours at Pennington in Adelaide’s north-west. Five-year-old and four-year-old, were supposed to have gone strolling from their home at Pennington in Adelaide’s north-west at around 9:30am on Tuesday. Police did not think there were any hidden hands situations at the rear of the children’s disappearance but, by the side with the family, had worries for their safety, and the authority inform that the both kid had been found safe and healthy. (Pennington) is a northern outskirt of Adelaide, South Australia, situated around 10km from the Adelaide city centre. It is situated in the City of Charles Sturt. The outskirts are residential, aloof from a light industrial pocket to the south. The region at present overall Pennington was already been divided in 1909 by Captain Alfred Hodgeman, the one who gave the name of section after his wife, the former Helen Pennington. The Pennington Post Office opened on 1 May 1939 and closed in 1997. The biggest park in Pennington locate between Butler Court, Booker Court and Windsor Avenue. The Pennington Oval on Butler Avenue supply a venue for constant local sporting fixed appliance.