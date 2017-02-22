Tiana Canterbury dancing with wings over the dreams

For more than 20 years, Tiana Canterbury has been popping and fasten her direction through the Australian dance industry, at this time with her new Ingleburn dance studio, she bringing it all back to the start. She has involved for her idol Janet Jackson, Australian Idol alumni Jessica Mauboy, Guy Sebastian and Stan Walker and she’s even desidn a dance for the Dalai Lama. Ms Canterbury has forged an effective and fulfilling profession in dance and she aims to give local dancers the best chance to chase their passions as well. She began dancing professionally at 15 years old when she was spotted at a show at Ambarvale High School, and the thing that emerge the most for her is she started as a Campbelltown girl that didn’t even know how to turn by the right way, she never did ballet, never did jazz, never went to dance school.