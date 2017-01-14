Tour Down Under: Stage one winner Amanda Spratt in Adelaide Hills

From Australian, Amanda Spratt has won the first level of the Women’s Tour Down Under, in South Australia. The Australian road race champion in 2012 and 2016, who competes for Team Orica Scott crossed the line marking the end of a race in 2:51:01, 19 seconds in front of Janneke Ensing from Cipollini Team and 59 seconds ahead of Katharine Hall from UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team. The 106-kilometre level, in the Adelaide Hills, its start point in Hahndorf before rolling its direction through Echunga and Strathalbyn to Meadows. Kimberley Conte women’s event director profess, it was a franchise for the girls to do their best for the tour and it would be an upper level contest, and we have a high-level athlete some of them world championships and some as well competed at the Olympics therefore a very strong field of riders here, in time it is the opening competition of the season therefore, it’s a kind of mystery for the large numbers of these riders. Amanda Spratt, born 17 September 1987, is an Australian road cyclist. She was chosen to represent Australia at the 2012 Summer Olympics in the women’s road race, in which she finished before the time limit. In 2016 she won the Australian national road race championships in Bunninyong Victoria, making her the Australian national champion.