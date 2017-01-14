Trees fells cutting roads and distorted cars due to Canberra heavy wind

Around 740 emergency services call in Canberra on Friday afternoon because of felled trees due to an unexpected windstorm. At 4:15pm trees fell on the street in Civic and Barton, and on main passageways including Northbourne Avenue and Parkes Way, as the heavy wind teared through Canberra. Considerable zones of the Parliamentary Triangle also saw trees winkle out, including the Aboriginal Tent Embassy, and the lawns of Parliament House, in time the Bureau of Meteorology profess the temperatures declining from 38.5 degrees Celsius to 26.2C in the period of 15 minutes as the storm strike and wind tempest reached 90 kilometres per hour, and also there were a several of traffic accidents during the heavy wind, with one innocent person taken to the Canberra Hospital.