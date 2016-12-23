TWO OPTIONS NO MORE, EITHER YOU WILL BE CAUGHT OR REST IN PEACE

Police are sending an exhortation to drunken drivers in the holiday period. A fresh plan of action for random breath testing, sites have been rolled out around the state through process Safe Arrival, in time alcohol was the reason in around 53 people have died and more than 500 have been injured with earnest accidents, so, with new random breath testing steps in place, police will be pick out drunken drivers all over the state. The exact steps have been advanced in order to keep officer security and make it more easy for police to making breath tests for many drivers, in a safe situation. A thousand of drunken drivers have been found guilty already this year, and each one of those drunken drivers have been instructed to face court and give an explanation about the reason that push him to think there is no problem to drink and drive, so the exact drivers have two options no more, first he will be caught, second (Rest in Peace).