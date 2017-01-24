Venus Williams forward movement to semi-finals with win atop Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Venus Williams has hit the Australian Open semi-finals, with a 6-4, 7-5 win over Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at Melbourne Park on Monday. Now she will be in front of fellow American Coco Vandeweghe for a spot in the final, after the unseeded bolt from the blue packet beat seventh seed Garbine Muguruza. Williams last time reached the last four in the year’s opening grand slam event, so it seems 2017 Australian Open campaign is her best since 2003, that year she was runner-up to her sister Serena Williams, the pair are pulled to meet in this year’s final if they keep winning, and she inform that It wasn’t the easiest beginning of the year, and she had to pull out from the first tournament and there’s so much worry that goes with that. Pavlyuchenkova broke Williams’ serve in the third game of the contest, but was instantly broken back, then the Russian broke once more to lead 4-3, but Williams then twisted off the next three games to take the set 6-4, after that the second set was nearly copy and paste from the first, the American 13th seed beat a break in the third game, and came back from 3-4 down to lead 5-4.

Garbine Muguruza, born 8 October 1993 in Caracas, Venezuela, is a Spanish-Venezuelan professional tennis player who represents Spain in tennis tournaments and became professional in 2012. She has won three singles titles, most remarkably at the 2016 French Open where she beat world No. 1 Serena Williams in the final. By impact of winning her first Grand Slam title in Paris, Muguruza turn into just the second player of either gender born in the 1990s to win a Grand Slam title after Petra Kvitová first did so at the 2011 Wimbledon Championships. She completed her career, high world ranking of No. 2 after the French Open.