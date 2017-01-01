WE SHOULD PUBLISH OUR JOYS, AND CONCEAL OUR GRIEFS

After suffered the loss of their best friends last year, Kurt Byrne and Fiona Odewhan got just that at 1:32am on New Year’s Day when their first apple of their eyes Michael Kurt Leslie Byrne was born after nearly 24 hours of hard work, and had won the heading of the first baby born in the Australian Capital Territory in 2017 at Canberra Hospital, and the father said, we required a prodigy, every single thing set in the exact place in the New Year, after we all had such a miserable year. Byrne’s close friend died in a motorbike mishap last year and Ms Odewhan also lost her best friend, so the parents that they looking for a hope of a prodigy baby to return the luck back. The first-time parents conjecture their son may have recognized he would reason a stir if he holds on while the early hours of Sunday to come. Kurt Byrne and Fiona Odewhan have merely moved into a new home and said they were longing to a new fresh beginning in 2017.